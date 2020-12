(STL.News) Oil prices are rallying, which are sending beaten down energy stocks higher. Over the past month, Chevron and Exxon are up about 30% and Conoco Phillips is up 51%. Valero has gained 60% and Occidental Petroleum has soared 85%. Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors, joined “Squawk Box” on Monday to discuss his forecast for the sector.



