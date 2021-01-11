Bureau of Land Management to Burn Piles in South Steptoe Valley, NV

ELY, NV (STL.News) Weather permitting, the Bureau of Land Management Ely District this Wednesday through Friday, January 13-15, will burn slash piles of pinyon pine and juniper on public lands located near Monument and Sawmill canyons in south Steptoe Valley. Monument Canyon is about 25 miles south of Ely and Sawmill Canyon is about seven miles south of Ely or three miles west of Comins Lake.

The piles are remnants of tree-thinning treatments that reduced pinyon-juniper encroachment within the Steptoe Valley watershed. The treatments are part of the multi-year South Steptoe Valley Watershed Restoration Project that restores watershed health and improves wildlife habitat and reduces the risk of a catastrophic wildfire.

