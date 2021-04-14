ETHETE WOMAN, BURDETTE LYNN MESTETH CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER IN DRINKING AND DRIVING CRASH

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that BURDETTE LYNN MESTETH, a.k.a. Burdette Lynn Seminole, 32, of Ethete, Wyoming, was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 25, 2021, for involuntary manslaughter. The Indictment alleges that on September 13, 2020, in the District of Wyoming and within the Wind River Reservation, Mesteth showed a reckless disregard for human life when she drove a motor vehicle, under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a passenger.

She appeared on April 13, 2021 before United States Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. A jury trial is set for June 14, 2021, in Casper before Federal District Court Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 8 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release. Restitution may also be ordered.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.

The charge against Mesteth is merely an accusation, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today