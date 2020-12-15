Bullhead Man, Tyson Keepseagle Sentenced for Child Abuse

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Bullhead, South Dakota, man convicted of three counts of Child Abuse was sentenced on December 14, 2020, by Judge Charles B. Kornmann, U.S. District Court.

Tyson Keepseagle, age 33, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on each count, to run concurrently, three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $300.

Keepseagle was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 14, 2019. He was convicted on July 10, 2020, following a three-day jury trial in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The convictions stem from incidents between June 1, 2018, and August 12, 2018, when three child victims were living with Keepseagle and he abused them, leaving them with bruises and swelling. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Standing Rock Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kirsten Jasper and Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Keepseagle was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today