Buffalo: Julian Beavers Pleads Guilty to Sell Heroin And Fentanyl

Buffalo Man, Julian Beavers Who Sold Heroin And Fentanyl To An Undercover Officer Pleads Guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Julian Beavers a/k/a Ock a/k/a Marcel Ceasar a/k/a BJ, 34, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing heroin and furanyl fentanyl. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who is handling the case, stated that an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Cheektowaga Police Department determined that the defendant was a heroin and fentanyl distributor with a large customer base in the Buffalo area. On November 21, 2017, Beavers sold 20 wax envelopes containing suspected heroin to an undercover law enforcement officer. Subsequent testing determined that the envelopes contained heroin and furanyl fentanyl. On November 28, 2017, Beavers again sold 20 envelopes to an undercover law enforcement officer. Laboratory analysis confirmed the substance contained fentanyl.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division, and the Cheektowaga Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michael Sliwinski.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today