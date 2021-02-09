Buchanan: Patricia Mosely Pleads Guilty to Credit Card Fraud

Buchanan Woman, Patricia Mosely Pleads Guilty to Credit Card Fraud

ROANOKE, VA (STL.News) Patricia Mosely, a Buchanan, Virginia woman, pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke to multiple credit card charges, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

Moseley, 61, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday to three counts of access device fraud. At sentencing, Moseley faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court documents, in three separate instances, using credit card accounts opened by three individuals, CS, RC, and PJ, Mosely obtained merchandise from Best Buy on Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke, Virginia.

Specifically, on June 30, 2016, Mosley obtained $1,368 in merchandise from Best Buy on Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke, Virginia using the credit card account of PJ without their knowledge or consent.

On July 6, 2016, Mosely obtained $2,737 in merchandise using the credit card account of CS, without their permission or knowledge.

Mosely admitted to using the credit card accounts of CS, RC, and PJ to obtain $4,105 in merchandise from the same retailer, again without the permission or knowledge of the card holders.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Secret Service, and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Charlene R. Day is prosecuting the case for the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today