Bryant Sentenced for Possessing Multiple Stolen Firearms

Greensboro Man, Demetrius O’Neill Bryant Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Possessing Multiple Stolen Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

(STL.News) United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Demetrius O’Neill Bryant, 33, of Greensboro, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court for possessing multiple stolen firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Bryant pleaded guilty to the charge in January of 2021.

In connection with his guilty plea, Bryant admitted that on December 21, 2019, he possessed three loaded firearms in his residence in Greensboro. Two of the firearms recently had been reported stolen from gun stores in Demopolis, Alabama and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In close proximity to the firearms, agents recovered marijuana, two sets of digital scales, and a box of plastic baggies. In a garbage can outside of Bryant’s residence, agents also recovered sales tags corresponding to stolen firearms and observed several large vacuum seal bags emitting the odor of marijuana. Bryant admitted that he frequently has sold marijuana from his Greensboro residence, that he possessed the marijuana, scales, and related paraphernalia recovered from his residence, and that he possessed the firearms recovered from his residence in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Additional undisputed evidence introduced at Bryant’s sentencing hearing established that during his December 2020 arrest on the federal warrant in this case, agents recovered additional firearms, narcotics, and a stolen firearm silencer.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 60 months’ incarceration, to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. During that time, Bryant will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse. The court did not impose a fine, but the judge ordered Bryant to pay a $100 special assessment.

This case was investigated by the Greensboro and Tuscaloosa Police Departments, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Justin Roller.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today