General

Brunswick: Stephanie Taylor to repay Social Security

ByEditor 4

Feb 22, 2021 , , , ,

Brunswick woman, Stephanie Taylor to repay Social Security after continuing to receive deceased grandmother’s checks

Prison sentence comes after guilty plea in U.S. District Court

BRUNSWICK, GA (STL.News) A Brunswick woman who continued to receive her grandmother’s Social Security payments for 18 years after the relative’s death has been sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Stephanie Taylor, 60, of Brunswick, Ga., was sentenced to five months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to one count of Theft of Government Property, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.  Taylor must repay $146,342 to account for proceeds illegally obtained from October 1998 to October 2016, and was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

The excess payments were discovered during a routine review by the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, and charged and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S Attorney Steven H. Lee.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

READ
Appellate Chief appointed United States Attorney

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Birmingham: Devonte Lemond Pleads Guilty for Fraud

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Federal Contractor Agrees to Pay More Than $6 Million

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Nathaniel Myers Pleads Guilty To Cocaine Conspiracy

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4