Bruce Jackson Sentenced for Distributing Child Pornography

Cumberland County Man, Bruce Jackson Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Distributing Child Pornography

CAMDEN, N.J (STL.News) A Cumberland County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 96 months in prison for distributing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Bruce Jackson, 32, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden federal court to an indictment charging him with one count of distributing child pornography. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence by videoconference today.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Jackson used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download and share videos and images of child sexual abuse. Between November 2017 and June 2018, law enforcement downloaded 61 videos of child sexual abuse from Jackson’s computer. After executing a search warrant at Jackson’s home in August 2018, agents located more than 300 videos of child sexual abuse on one of Jackson’s thumb drives. Jackson admitted that he used the peer-to-peer file-sharing program to make images and videos of child sexual abuse available for others to download from his computer.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Hillman sentenced Jackson to five years of supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha K. Nye of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Trenton and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Harberg of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Camden.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today