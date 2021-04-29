Browning: Kade Goings Sentenced For Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Browning man, Austin Kade Goings sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a minor on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

GREAT FALLS (STL.News) A Browning man convicted of sexual abuse of a minor on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced on April 28 to 21 months in prison and to five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said today.

Austin Kade Goings, 23, pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2020 to sexual abuse of a minor.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in November 2017, the victim, identified as Jane Doe, who was between the ages of 12 and 16, was driving around with Goings and others on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The group was drinking alcohol. At some point, Goings and the victim exited the vehicle and went to an abandoned trailer house. The victim alleged Goings hit her and forced her to have sexual intercourse. The victim reported the sexual assault, was examined and treated. Goings denied using force but admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey K. Starnes and Cassady Adams prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today