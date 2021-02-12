General

Browning: Justin Zane Gobert sentenced for sexually abusing

ByEditor 4

Feb 12, 2021 , , , ,
Browning: Justin Zane Gobert sentenced for sexually abusing

Browning man, Justin Zane Gobert sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor girl

GREAT FALLS (STL.News) A Browning man convicted by a federal judge of sexually abusing a minor girl on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced to four years in prison and to six years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

After a one-day bench trial, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris found Justin Zane Gobert, 38, guilty on Sept. 22, 2020 of abusive sexual contact.  Chief Judge Morris allowed Gobert to self-surrender.

The prosecution said in court documents filed in the case that Gobert sexually abused a minor girl, who was under the age of 12, in June 2017.  The abuse occurred in a residence on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Gulfport: Kevin Jaquan Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offense

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Shell pleads guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Schenelle Flores Pleads Guilty to Defraud the Office of AIDS

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

South Dakota: Safe and Effective Medicinal Marijuana

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Pennsylvania Governor: Aviation Engineer Redeveloping Brownfield Site

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3
General

Gulfport: Kevin Jaquan Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offense

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Shell pleads guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4