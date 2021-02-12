Browning: Justin Zane Gobert sentenced for sexually abusing

Browning man, Justin Zane Gobert sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor girl

GREAT FALLS (STL.News) A Browning man convicted by a federal judge of sexually abusing a minor girl on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced to four years in prison and to six years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

After a one-day bench trial, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris found Justin Zane Gobert, 38, guilty on Sept. 22, 2020 of abusive sexual contact. Chief Judge Morris allowed Gobert to self-surrender.

The prosecution said in court documents filed in the case that Gobert sexually abused a minor girl, who was under the age of 12, in June 2017. The abuse occurred in a residence on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today