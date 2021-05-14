Brooklyn: Kevin Ronny Williams Sentenced for Stealing Mail

Brooklyn Man, Kevin Ronny Williams Sentenced for Stealing Mail in Liverpool

Dressed as a Letter Carrier, Kevin Ronny Williams Used a Postal Key to Steal Mail

SYRACUSE, N.Y (STL.News) Kevin Ronny Williams, age 24, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced yesterday to serve six-months of home detention, followed by three-years supervised release announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, Joseph Cronin, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General-Northeast Region. Williams was also ordered to perform 120 hours of community service.

On September 16, 2020, Williams pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to unlawfully use a United States Postal Service key, and one count of theft of mail.

As part of his guilty plea Williams admitted that on March 5, 2020 into the early morning hours of March 6, 2020, he used a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arrow key that he obtained from a USPS employee, to open blue mail collection boxes in Liverpool, New York. Williams wore a USPS letter carrier uniform jacket and carried a USPS mail satchel that he obtained from USPS employee Quayshaun Mitchell. Once the mail collection boxes were opened, Williams stole the contents, including 49 pieces of first-class mail. All of the mail was recovered from Williams. The USPS employee, Quayshaun Mitchell, also pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to unlawfully use a United States Postal Service key, and one count of theft of mail. Mitchell will be sentenced on August 11, 2021.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG), and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Thomson.

