Brooklyn: Eric Spencer Charged With Armed Robbery

Brooklyn Man, Eric Spencer Charged With Armed Robbery Of Soho Luxury Retail Store

(STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William F. Sweeney Jr., the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), and Dermot Shea, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), announced today that ERIC SPENCER has been arrested for his participation in an armed robbery of a luxury retail store in New York, New York, on February 2, 2021. SPENCER was apprehended on Saturday, February 20, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and will be presented in federal court in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, later today.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged, Eric Spencer put the public and store personnel in grave danger when he committed a brazen daylight armed robbery of a SoHo boutique earlier this month. S pencer allegedly threatened a store security guard by displaying the handle of his gun as he barked orders to his co-conspirators to ‘grab everything.’ Now the FBI and NYPD have grabbed Spencer, who is in federal custody and awaiting his day in court.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “Spencer’s arrest highlights the importance of good investigative work and the continuing efforts of the FBI-NYPD Joint Major Theft Task Force. I commend our partners in the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York for their commitment to bringing justice for the victims in this despicable crime.”

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said: “We allege Mr. Spencer was part of a robbery crew, and in this instance he carried a firearm, during a violent takeover of a retail store. Mr. Spencer’s alleged actions violated federal law, and he is now in our custody. For others who plan to behave in the same manner, listen up – the FBI is committed to using every tool at our disposal to hold violent criminals accountable for their decisions, and our partnership with the NYPD is airtight. When you break federal law, expect to spend some time in one of our courtrooms. As always, thank you to the NYPD detectives for their outstanding work in this investigation, their constant efforts are essential to keeping our citizens safe.”

According to the allegations in the Complaint[1]:

On the afternoon of February 2, 2021, SPENCER robbed a luxury retail store located in the SoHo neighborhood in Manhattan. SPENCER and three other co-conspirators entered the store and began grabbing handbags and other items off the walls. When a security guard confronted SPENCER, he said, “What are you going to do? Shoot me?” SPENCER then reached into his waistband, where the security guard could see the handle of a firearm. SPENCER yelled, “Nobody touch me! Get everything! Grab everything!” SPENCER and his co-conspirators made off with handbags and other merchandise valued at $189,500.

The next day, SPENCER bragged on social media about having so many items from the store that he could “OPEN A SMALL BOUTIQUE.”

SPENCER, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with one count of robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The maximum potential sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by a judge.

Ms. Strauss praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI-NYPD Joint Major Theft Task Force and the NYPD’s Manhattan North Grand Larceny Squad, and thanked the FBI’s Miami Field Office for its assistance. She added that the investigation is ongoing.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Matthew R. Shahabian is in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today