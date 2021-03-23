Bronx: Ronald Goland Charged With 2015 Murder

Bronx Gang Member, Ronald Goland Charged With 2015 Murder

Ronald Goland, a/k/a “Bigg Base,” a/k/a “Base,” While Shooting at a Rival Gang Member, Fired a Bullet Through the Front Door of a Home, Striking and Killing Odane Bentley

(STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Dermot Shea, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), announced today the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment charging RONALD GOLAND, a/k/a “Bigg Base,” a/k/a “Base,” with murder in aid of racketeering and a firearms offense in connection with the murder of Odane Bentley on July 17, 2015, in the Bronx; attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and a firearms offense in connection with the shooting of a rival gang member on November 9, 2018, in the Bronx; and, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. Isaiah Smith, who is also charged in the Superseding Indictment, was previously arrested on charges related to the November 9, 2018, shooting and is already in federal custody.

GOLAND was arrested this morning and will be presented later today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged, Ronald Goland engaged in senseless gang violence, resulting in the tragic murder of Odane Bentley. We commend the extraordinary efforts of our law enforcement partners, who have worked tirelessly to investigate Odane Bentley’s death.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “This case reflects the NYPD’s continued effort to eradicate violent street crime by targeting those most responsible. I want to commend our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District for helping to bring these individuals to justice.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said: “This arrest sends a message to New Yorkers that law enforcement is committed to bringing to justice those fueling gang violence in our city. I commend the NYPD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York for their diligent efforts throughout this investigation and thank them for their partnership.”

According to the allegations in the Superseding Indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court[1]:

GOLAND is a member or associate of the MacBallas, a subset of the larger Bloods street gang. In order to preserve and protect the MacBallas’ power, enrich its members, keep victims in fear, and promote and enhance its reputation, members and associates of the MacBallas committed, conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence, including acts involving murder and assault, against others, including, in particular, rival gang members; conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute narcotics; and, possessed, stored, and used firearms.

On July 17, 2015, GOLAND shot at a rival gang member (the “Rival Gang Member”) and, in doing so, fired a bullet through the front door of 4431 DeReimer Avenue in the Bronx, New York, killing Odane Bentley.

On November 9, 2018, GOLAND and Isaiah Smith planned and carried out the shooting of the Rival Gang Member in the vicinity of Murdock Avenue in the Bronx, New York.

* * *

GOLAND, 29, from the Bronx, New York, is charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering, which carries a sentence of death or life in prison; one count of murder through the use of a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison; one count of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; one count of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, which firearm was brandished and discharged, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

Ms. Strauss praised the outstanding investigative work of the NYPD and the DEA.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Justin V. Rodriguez and Andrew K. Chan are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Superseding Indictment are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today