Broken Arrow: Conrad Edward Nedd Pleads Guilty To Robbery

Broken Arrow Resident, Conrad Edward Nedd Pleads Guilty To Robbery In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OA (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Conrad Edward Nedd, age 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to Robbery In Indian Country, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2111, 1151 and 1153, punishable by not more than 15 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The Indictment alleged that on or about May 29, 2020, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, the defendant, an Indian, by force, violence, and intimidation, did take and attempt to take items of value from K.H.’s person and presence.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office the Broken Arrow Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Robert Reeves represented the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today