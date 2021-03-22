Former Williamson County Mail Carrier, Brittany Freeman Sentenced for Stealing Rebate Checks

(STL.News) Brittany Freeman, 27, of Johnston City, Illinois (Williamson County), was sentenced this week to

three years’ probation and a $100 fine and was ordered to pay $704.10 in restitution to her

victims. Freeman had earlier pled guilty to theft of mail by a postal service employee.

In February and March, 2020, while working as a mail carrier, Freeman stole over $700 worth of

rebate checks sent by Menard’s to customers along her routes. Surveillance cameras at a nearby

Menard’s store captured Freeman using the rebate checks for herself soon after stealing them.

“Any tampering with the U.S. mail system is taken seriously, particularly when postal

service employees abuse their position of trust,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector

General. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Peter T. Reed.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today