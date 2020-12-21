Bristow: Bobby Brian Thompson Pleads Guilty to assault

Bristow Man, Bobby Brian Thompson Pleads Guilty to Assaulting his Domestic Partner

(STL.News) A Bristow man pleaded guilty this morning to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner, or dating partner in Indian Country, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Bobby Brian Thompson, 29, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John F. Heil.

“Bobby Thompson beat his domestic partner with his fists before strangling her. Tragically, experience tells us that domestic abuse often begins with verbal threats and then escalates to extreme violence, such as this. I view domestic violence prosecution as homicide prevention,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “The investigators and victim advocates at the Bristow Police Department and FBI worked together to both bring this domestic abuser to justice and provide support to the victim.”

In his plea agreement, Thompson admitted that on or about June 11, 2020, in Bristow, Oklahoma, he assaulted his dating partner. Specifically, he admitted to striking the victim with his fists and strangling her. The victim suffered substantial bodily injury as a result of his assault upon her. Thompson further stated in his plea that he is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Thompson’s sentencing is set for March 22, 2021.

The FBI and Bristow Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella is prosecuting the case.

