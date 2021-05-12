Bristol: Xavier Cruz Admits Illegally Possessing Loaded Handgun

Bristol Man, Xavier Cruz Admits Illegally Possessing Loaded Handgun

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that XAVIER CRUZ, 26, of Bristol, pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Janet B. Arterton in New Haven to possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 5, 2020, law enforcement found a backpack containing a loaded Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handgun in a parking lot in a residential area of Bristol. The handgun’s serial number had been removed. Investigators subsequently determined that Cruz had possessed the firearm before discarding it.

Prior to September 2020, Cruz sustained felony convictions in state court for controlled substance offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Judge Arterton scheduled sentencing for August 3, 2021, at which time Cruz faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Cruz is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Bristol Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tara Levens and Margaret Donovan.

This prosecution has been brought through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today