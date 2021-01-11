Bristol Myers Squibb – $2 B Incremental Share Repurchase Authorization

Brings Total Outstanding Share Repurchase Authorization to Approximately $6.4 Billion

NEW YORK (STL.News) Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $2 billion of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock. With this increase, the company’s total outstanding share repurchase is approximately $6.4 billion.

The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations. Share repurchases under the authorizations may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, pursuant to pre-set trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, or any combination of such methods. The program does not obligate Bristol Myers Squibb to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.