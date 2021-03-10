Bristol: Elkie Crump Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl and Crack

Former Bristol Resident, Elkie Crump Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison for Dealing Fentanyl and Crack

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that ELKIE CRUMP, also known as “40,” 39, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall to 51 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution offenses.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in December 2019, the DEA’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad and Bristol Police Department began an investigation into Crump after receiving information that Crump, who formerly resided on Davis Drive in Bristol, was distributing fentanyl. On three occasions in January and February 2020, investigators made controlled purchases of fentanyl from Crump.

On March 3, 2020, Crump was arrested in West Hartford where he was residing as a condition of his state parole. At the time of his arrest, Crump possessed approximately 14 grams of crack cocaine, and an additional quantity of fentanyl. On that date, a related search of a Davis Drive residence revealed a 9mm handgun that Crump had possessed.

Crump has been detained since his arrest. On September 10, 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”).

Crump’s criminal history includes five state convictions for drug-related offenses.

The DEA Tactical Diversion Squad includes officers from the Bristol, Hamden, Meriden, New Britain, West Haven and Watertown Police Departments.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Conor M. Reardon.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today