Statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan on the fatal shooting of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker

(STL.News) Today is a sad and devastating day for the city of Toledo and the entire law enforcement community as we mourn the loss of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker. This is an unimaginable loss to the Toledo community, the Toledo Police Department and all who knew him. Words cannot describe the heartache and pain felt by the family and friends of Officer Stalker. I send my heartfelt condolences to his children, fiancée and family.

Officer Stalker had only just begun his career as a public servant when he was tragically killed. Few professions demand not only the best of people, but that they go to work every day willing to sacrifice their own lives for the greater good. Law enforcement is certainly one of those professions. Yesterday, Officer Stalker made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Department of Justice stands with the Toledo Police Department and offers our support during this difficult time. Tragically, this marks the second time in less than seven months that a member of the Toledo Police Department was killed in the line of duty as a result of firearms violence. Now, more than ever, and for the memory of Officer Stalker, let us show our support for the brave men and women in law enforcement who have chosen a profession that asks so much of them, their colleagues and their families.

Toledo is a safer community because of Officer Stalker and the nation mourns his loss.

