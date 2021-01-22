Brian Leasor Sentenced For Child Exploitation Offense

Former Elizabethtown Police Officer, Brian Leasor Sentenced – For Second Time In Federal Court – To Imprisonment For Child Exploitation Offense

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) Brian Leasor, 54, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was sentenced by United States District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings on January 19, 2021, to 10 years in prison followed by a life term of Supervised Release for accessing with intent to view child pornography, announced Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.

According to the Plea Agreement, in 2018, Leasor was serving a 10-year term of Supervised Release imposed in Criminal Action Number 3:05CR-003 in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. In that case, Leasor had pled guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. While in the course of his term of Supervised Release in the Western District of Kentucky, Leasor was enrolled in a monitoring program for his cellular telephone with monitoring services through RemoteCOM. On October 22, 2018, Leasor’s Internet history and computer search terms were reviewed through the monitoring company. His then supervising United States Probation Officer (USPO) conducted a follow-up review. The supervising USPO learned that Leasor had searched the Internet for sexually explicit terms related to young females.

After reviewing the information from the monitoring software, USPOs conducted a search on Leasor’s residence in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The USPOs found several unauthorized digital items and seized Leasor’s unauthorized cellular telephone for additional forensic examination. The digital items were turned over for digital examination by the United States Secret Service. The examination revealed 40 specific searches involving terms associated with child sexual exploitation that occurred between August and October 2018. The websites and URLs visited in connection with these searches involved child pornography.

Assistant United States Attorney Jo E. Lawless prosecuted the case. The United States Probation Office Western District of Kentucky with assistance from the United States Secret Service and Kentucky State Police conducted the investigation.

