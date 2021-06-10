Former employee, Brian Janish admits to stealing over $400,000

McALLEN, TS (STL.News) The former controlling manager of Lone Star Shredding’s parent company has pleaded guilty to defrauding his employer, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Lone Star Shredding is a local subsidiary in Mercedes. Its parent company is located in Tennessee.

Brian Janish, 44, admitted to using an unauthorized access device and engaging in other fraudulent activity to steal $403,293.19 between July 2013 and December 2017.

As part of his responsibilities, Janish was in charge of establishing bank accounts and approving expenses for the company. When the company switched banks, Janish failed to close the company’s previous bank account or destroy the corporate credit card issued in his name.

In fact, he charged personal expenses on the company credit card, including travel and online goods. Janish also wrote checks from the company account and withdrew cash for personal use. He attempted to cover his fraud by emailing fake bank statements to the company.

The Morristown, Tennessee, resident also increased his payroll without authorization.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane accepted the plea and set sentencing for Aug. 19. At that time, Janish faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rodolfo Ramirez and Stephanie Bauman are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today