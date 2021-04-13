Mount Lookout Man, Brian Jacob Taylor Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) Brian Jacob Taylor, 34, of Mount Lookout, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A federal grand jury indicted Taylor in February 2021.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Taylor’s residence to serve Taylor with a warrant for his arrest concerning an unrelated charge. Taylor asked the officer if he could put a shirt on and secure his dog before being transported to the police station. While inside Taylor’s residence, the officer observed a loaded shotgun and marijuana in plain view. Later that same day, officers obtained and executed a search warrant for Taylor’s residence and located two loaded firearms as well as several controlled substances, including methamphetamine, a heroin-fentanyl mixture and marijuana. Taylor was prohibited from possessing firearms by virtue of a prior felony conviction in the Circuit Court of Nicholas County for delivery of a controlled substance.

Taylor faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced on July 26, 2021.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Tessman is handling the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-00019.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today