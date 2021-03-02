Meth conviction lands man, Brian Alan Herrera-Valenzuela in prison for 14 years

McALLEN, TS (STL.News) A 27-year-old Mexican citizen has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction for attempting to import approximately 23 kilograms of meth, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Brian Alan Herrera-Valenzuela pleaded guilty Oct. 18, 2019.

Today, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Herrera to serve a 168-month sentence. At the hearing, Judge Alvarez informed Herrera that his actions troubled the court because, as a non-citizen, he was willing to cause harm by engaging in criminal activity that brought drugs into our community.

On April 14, 2019, Herrera attempted to gain entry into the United States via the Hidalgo port of entry. Upon his arrival, an X-ray revealed anomalies in the tires. Authorities conducted a search and discovered 40 packages of meth weighing approximately 23 kilograms.

Herrera admitted he knowingly imported the drugs into the United States from Mexico with the intent to deliver them to Dallas. He acknowledged this was his second trip after successfully transporting drugs the previous month. Herrera expected to be paid $7,000.

The drugs had an approximate street value of $115,000.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’ s Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Alexis Garcia prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today