Brentwood: Kyle Desroche Sentenced for Child Pornography

Brentwood Man, Kyle Desroche Sentenced to 120 Months for Distribution of Child Pornography

CONCORD (STL.News) Kyle Desroche, 37, of Brentwood, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Thursday for distributing child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 21, 2017, Dropbox, a cloud-based storage service, sent a CyberTip report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with 2,325 files of apparent child pornography images and videos loaded to an account belonging to Desroche from an IP address assigned to his residence in Brentwood.

On March 23, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Desroche’s residence. During an interview, Desroche admitted using Dropbox and Kik, an online messaging application, on his iPhone and stated he may have received “young stuff” from Kik but claimed to have deleted those items. As authorized by the search warrant, officer seized cellular phones, computer equipment, and other electronic devices. Subsequent forensic examination of those items revealed that Desroche used the Dropbox and Kik applications on his iPhone to share child pornography with like-minded collectors.

On July 11, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant for Desroche’s Dropbox account. Officers identified approximately 5,942 still images and 2,092 video files of apparent child pornography. NCMEC confirmed that 1,013 still images and 317 video files were of identified child victims.

“Child pornography crimes are serious offenses that exploit innocent children,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Those who distribute these horrific images are magnifying the damage to the young lives of these victims. In order to stop the abuse and protect our children, we will continue to seek lengthy prison sentences for the criminals who commit crimes involving child pornography.”

Desroche previously pleaded guilty on June 26, 2021. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

This matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the Brentwood Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, Exeter Police Department, Derry Police Department, and Chester Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today