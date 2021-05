Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (STL.News) Police in Rio de Janeiro has mounted an assault on suspected gang members, in the most deadly operation of its kind in recent history.

According to Human Rights Watch, Rio police killed 453 people and at least four police officers died in police actions during the first three months of the year, despite a Supreme Court ruling prohibiting such operations during the pandemic.

Two hundred and fifty people have died in similar shoot-outs since the start of 2021.

