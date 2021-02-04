Brayshon Negale Sentenced For Possession Of A Firearm

Waco Convicted Felon, Brayshon Negale Cummings Sentenced to Maximum 10 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) A federal judge in Waco yesterday sentenced 32-year-old Brayshon Negale Cummings to the statutory maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer.

On May 4, 2020, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco Police officers and McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cummings in Waco on a Falls County arrest warrant for an aggravated assault stemming from a shooting incident the day before. At the time of his arrest, Cummings was in possession of a Century Arms AK-47 pistol.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ordered Cummings to pay a $500 fine and to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Cummings pleaded guilty to the felon-in-possession charge on September 15, 2020. His criminal history reveals prior felony convictions for aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a firearm, assault-bodily injury and evading arrest/detention.

This case is part of Operation Undaunted representing federal, state and local law enforcement’s commitment to combat violence and restore peace to central and west Texas communities. “Taking violent actors off the streets is a priority,” stated U.S. Attorney Sofer. “We simply cannot, and will not, stand idly by and watch as violent criminals take over the streets of our communities and harm innocent victims.”

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

