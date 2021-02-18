Brayan Gonzalez Sentenced for Role in Waterbury Drug Ring

Dominican National, Brayan Gonzalez Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison for Role in Waterbury Drug Ring

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that BRAYAN GONZALEZ, 26, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in Waterbury, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant to 46 months of imprisonment for distributing heroin and fentanyl in and around Waterbury.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an investigation by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department revealed that Nestor Sosa-Ortiz operated a Waterbury-based drug trafficking organization that received large quantities of heroin and fentanyl from suppliers in Connecticut and New York and distributed the narcotics throughout New Haven County. The organization used an apartment located at 330 Bishop Street in Waterbury to store kilogram-quantities of heroin and fentanyl, and to process and package the drugs for street sale.

On May 18, 2019, Sosa-Ortiz was arrested in New York City on a separate federal heroin and fentanyl trafficking charge. On that date, law enforcement intercepted a planned drug transaction and seized approximately two kilograms of fentanyl and two kilograms of heroin. Sosa-Ortiz continued to control his drug network while incarcerated by using smuggled cell phones to communicate with various co-conspirators.

During the investigation in Connecticut, Gonzalez was intercepted on calls coordinating the purchase and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. He sold the drugs to his own customers and other distributors in the greater Waterbury area.

Gonzalez and several co-defendants were arrested on October 29, 2019. On that date, investigators executed five search warrants and seized approximately six kilograms of suspected heroin/fentanyl, approximately 100,000 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl packaged for street distribution, approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet pills, one firearm and approximately $50,000 in cash. A search of Gonzalez’s residence alone revealed approximately 117 grams of fentanyl, approximately 100 grams of heroin, numerous blue pills with “M/30” (oxycodone) markings, and items used to process and package narcotics, including a kilogram press.

Gonzalez has been detained since his arrest . On June 25, 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, heroin and fentanyl.

Gonzalez faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

Sixteen individuals were charged as a result of this investigation. Sosa-Ortiz pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

This investigation has been conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department. The DEA New Haven Task Force includes participants from the U.S. Marshals Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division, and the New Haven, Hamden, West Haven, North Haven, Branford, Ansonia, Meriden, Derby, Middletown, Naugatuck and Waterbury Police Departments.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jocelyn Courtney Kaoutzanis and Lauren Clark through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

