Madison Man, Brandon Rankin Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm

MADISON, WN (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced the unsealing of an indictment that charges Brandon Rankin, 26, Madison, Wisconsin, with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment was returned on February 10 by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison.

The indictment alleges that Rankin possessed a 9mm handgun on February 2, 2021.

Rankin was arrested yesterday in Madison by the U.S. Marshals Service and Madison Police Department, pursuant to a federal arrest warrant. He is being held at the Dane County Jail. A time has not been set for his initial appearance in U.S. District Court.

If convicted, Rankin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today