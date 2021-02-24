General

Brandon Rankin Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm

ByEditor 4

Feb 24, 2021 , , ,

Madison Man, Brandon Rankin Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm

MADISON, WN (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced the unsealing of an indictment that charges Brandon Rankin, 26, Madison, Wisconsin, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.  The indictment was returned on February 10 by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison.

The indictment alleges that Rankin possessed a 9mm handgun on February 2, 2021.

Rankin was arrested yesterday in Madison by the U.S. Marshals Service and Madison Police Department, pursuant to a federal arrest warrant.  He is being held at the Dane County Jail.  A time has not been set for his initial appearance in U.S. District Court.

If convicted, Rankin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.  The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

KC: Michael Allen Dicks Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4
General

Lincoln: Brandon Tolman Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4
General

James Sebastian Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4