Brandon Charles Hatch sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

Member of Tulalip Tribes, Brandon Charles Hatch sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

30-year-old sexually abused 14-year-old; gave teen heroin

Seattle (STL.News) A 32-year-old enrolled member of the Tulalip Tribes was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 3 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Brandon Charles Hatch was 30 years old in 2018, when he sexually abused a 14-year-old female tribal member. Judge John C. Coughenour ordered Hatch to be on supervised release for 5 years following prison and to register as a sex offender.

At the sentencing hearing, the minor’s guardian spoke eloquently about how Hatch’s actions harmed a member of the next generation of his Tribal community. The guardian directed her comments to Hatch stating, “You groomed, seduced, and sexualized a child and created a chaos that will take years, a lifetime to undo…took one of your own people, our Indigenous girls after you were told to stop and used her for your own sexual gratification.”

According to records filed in the case, between March and November 2018, Hatch sexually abused the female teen, who was just 14 years old. Hatch knew the teen’s age and lured her with heroin and meth to continue to have access to her. He was confronted by his mother and others about the abuse, and he ignored them. Hatch was arrested in May 2019. He pleaded guilty in December 2020.

Hatch is prohibited from having contact with the victim or other children during the period of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Tulalip Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ye-Ting Woo and Chantelle Dial.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today