U.S Attorney Brady Statement on the Passing of Dick Thornburgh

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) Scott W. Brady, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, issued the following statement tonight following the passing of former Attorney General of the United States, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania Governor, Dick Thornburgh.

“We join all Pennsylvanians in mourning the passing of General Thornburgh, a true giant in the law and a former leader of our Office who set an unwavering standard of excellence and professionalism for all United States Attorneys to follow.”

“General Thornburgh’s legacy has been one not only of fierce intellect and love of justice, but also, like the Pittsburgher he was, an impact infused with his trademark integrity, grace and humility.”

At the Law Enforcement Directors Awards Ceremony held on November 5th, U.S. Attorney Brady unveiled the inaugural Dick Thornburgh Award, which will be presented each year to an outstanding Assistant U. S. Attorney who exhibits the commitment to justice and the highest ethical standards that were embodied by General Thornburgh throughout his career.

Then-United States Attorney General William Barr provided a videotaped statement of congratulations to Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan Conway, the first winner of the first Dick Thornburgh Award, in which AG Barr recalled his work experiences with Dick Thornburgh, the first Attorney General for whom he worked. AG Barr recalled General Thornburgh as “a lawyer’s lawyer”, “an outstanding leader” and “a man of unquestioned integrity and courage.”

“Away from the Department, he was a model of personal decency and public service, contributing on issues ranging from international affairs to the rights of the disabled,” former AG Barr added.

Dick Thornburgh was born on July 16, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Yale University in 1954 and earned his LL.B degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957. Mr. Thornburgh also holds honorary degrees from 31 colleges and universities.

Following law school, Mr. Thornburgh worked in private industry until 1959 when he joined the Pittsburgh law firm then known as Kirkpatrick & Lockhart. In 1967, he was elected as a delegate to the Pennsylvania Constitutional Convention. From 1969 to 1975, Mr. Thornburgh was the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania and was appointed Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division in 1975, serving two years in Washington, D.C. in that role before returning to private practice as a partner at Kirkpatrick & Lockhart. Pennsylvania elected Mr. Thornburgh governor in 1979 and he served two terms. Mr. Thornburgh also taught courses at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government and directed that school’s Institute of Politics from 1987 to 1988.

Appointed by President Reagan, Dick Thornburgh was sworn in as Attorney General on August 12, 1988. President George H.W. Bush reinstated him as Attorney General in 1989 and he served until 1991. In 1992, the American Legion honored Mr. Thornburgh with its highest award, the “Distinguished Services Medal.” He published his autobiography in 2003 entitled, Where the Evidence Leads: The Autobiography of Dick Thornburgh.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today