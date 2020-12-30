Bradley Lefebvre Pleads Not Guilty to Harassment Charges

(STL.News) The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Bradley Lefebvre, 38, a former resident of Springfield, Vermont who has since moved to New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty today in United States District Court in Burlington to federal harassment charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy released Lefebvre on conditions pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

On December 2, 2020, a federal grand jury in Rutland returned a three-count indictment accusing Lefebvre of harassing three victims during the spring and summer of 2020. The indictment alleges that Lefebvre used facilities of interstate commerce to harass and intimidate the victims and their families via communications that would reasonably be expected to cause substantial emotional distress to those persons.

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that Lefebvre is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.

If convicted, Lefebvre faces up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. The actual sentence would be determined with reference to federal sentencing guidelines.

This case was investigated by the FBI task force.

Lefebvre is represented by Assistant Federal Defender David McColgin. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

