Bradley Fly Sentenced for Violating the Anti-Kickback Statute

20 Months in Prison for Memphis Area Man, Bradley Fly Offering Kickbacks

Sought TRICARE Beneficiaries to Receive Expensive Compounded Drugs

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Fly, 36, of Germantown, Tenn., to 20 months in federal prison for violating the Anti-Kickback Statute. In July 2019, Fly pleaded guilty to offering two TRICARE beneficiaries money in exchange for signing up to receive expensive compounded drugs.

At sentencing, the United States introduced evidence that Fly bribed two people: his longtime friend (then a Marine reservist), plus an Army National Guardsman, whom Fly solicited while seated courtside at a Memphis Grizzlies game. Fly then facilitated prescriptions for both men and their wives, for which TRICARE paid over $500,000, earning himself over $180,000 in commission.

Judge Miller heard testimony from the Marine reservist and from a Special Agent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) that the prescriptions were part of a larger network of prescription generation, including recruiters whom Fly paid for TRICARE beneficiary information and a group of doctors whom Fly used to sign prescriptions without consulting patients.

“There is no room for kickbacks in the healthcare marketplace,” said Acting United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross. “Serious penalties and prison await those, like Mr. Fly, who fail to abide by the law. This office and its partners at the FBI and HHS-OIG are committed to rooting out such criminal conduct.”

“Mr. Fly paid kickbacks generating fraudulent claims to line his pockets without concern for the health and welfare of the patients,” said Miranda L. Bennett, Special Agent in Charge of the HHS-OIG Dallas Region. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to pursue individuals defrauding federal health care programs.”

“By defrauding TRICARE, Mr. Fly disgracefully cheated U.S. veterans, their families, and American taxpayers,” said FBI Little Rock Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Van Goor. “We are grateful for our state and federal partners who help us both investigate these cases and protect the financial integrity of our nation’s health care systems.”

In addition to the 20-month prison sentence, Fly was sentenced to three years of supervised release. The investigation was conducted by HHS-OIG and the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander D. Morgan.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today