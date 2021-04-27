Waterford Man, Bradley Boisen Charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Bradley Boisen, age 25, of Waterford, New York, appeared in court today on a charge that he attempted to pay $60 to an adult in order to have sex with a 14-year-old child.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the criminal complaint, on April 21, 2021, Boisen arranged to pay $60 to another person in order to have sex with a 14-year-old child. The charge in the complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

In a hearing today before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel, Boisen was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

If convicted, Boisen faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life following any term of incarceration. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors. Boisen would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Anyone who wants to provide law enforcement with information about the defendant should contact the FBI Albany Field Office at (518) 465-7551.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police and Colonie Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Kopita and Rachel Williams as part of the United States Attorney’s Office-led Human Trafficking Task Force. This case is also prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today