Braddock: Andrea Gray Indicted on Firearms Charge

Braddock Man, Andrea Gray Indicted on Firearms Charge

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Braddock, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Andrea Gray, 26, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on July 21, 2020, Gray possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine not more than $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Ira M. Karoll is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Allegheny County Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today