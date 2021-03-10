Former LMPD Officer, Brad Lee Schuhmann Sentenced For Civil Rights’ Violation – Explorer Program

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) United States District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings sentenced Brad Lee Schuhmann today to two years’ probation, six months home detention, sex offender registration, and a $2000 fine announced Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. Schuhmann, 32, originally of Louisville, Kentucky, previously pled guilty before Judge Jennings for deprivation of rights under the color of law. Under the terms of his Plea Agreement, Schuhmann will register as a sex offender.

“This sentencing concludes the third federal prosecution in connection with the LMPD Explorer Program,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett. “I commend AUSA Lawless and the men and women of the Louisville FBI and LMPD who conducted the investigations into criminal conduct associated with the program.”

According to the Plea Agreement, from May 2002 until April 2009, Schuhmann participated in the Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer Program as an Explorer. In April 2009, he applied for an LMPD sworn officer position. Several people associated with the Explorer Program, including the director of the program and other advisors, wrote letters of recommendation for Schuhmann. LMPD hired Schuhmann as a police officer. Upon completion of the training academy, he was sworn in and took the oath of office on January 29, 2010. Schuhmann remained involved in the Explorer Program during his training period and took on a more formal advisor role after being sworn in as a police officer with LMPD.

While working with the Explorer Program as an advisor, Schuhmann met Jane Doe, a minor participating in the program as an Explorer. The two communicated by cellular telephone, including texting. Schuhmann met Jane Doe outside of Explorer Program activities, including at her home and other locations in Louisville. During these meetings and communications, Schuhmann was in a position of authority or special trust, due to his role as an advisor with the Explorer Program, and he came into contact with Jane Doe as a result of that position. When the two met at her home and other locations, Schuhmann subjected Jane Doe to sexual contact.

Assistant United States Attorney Jo E. Lawless prosecuted the Explorer Program cases. The investigations were conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit as part of the Louisville Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today