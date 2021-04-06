Box Elder: James Dean Stump sentenced for distributing meth

Box Elder man, James Dean Stump sentenced to prison for distributing meth to minor

GREAT FALLS (STL.News) A Box Elder man who admitted providing methamphetamine to a minor girl was sentenced today to 51 months in prison and to six years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

James Dean Stump, 34, pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute meth to a person under 21.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris ordered Stump detained.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that from about July 2018 to July 2020 Stump provided a minor girl, who was under the age of 21 and identified as Jane Doe, with methamphetamine. Jane Doe tested positive for meth and said she had received the drug from Stump.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Cobell prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement Services and Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today