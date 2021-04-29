Bowser Embezzled a Million Dollars Filed a False Tax Return

Tax Collector, Jeanne Bowser Embezzled a Million Dollars from Township & School District, Filed a False Tax Return

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A Beaver County woman pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud and filing false income tax returns, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Jeanne Bowser, 62, of Aliquippa, PA 15001 pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Robert Colville.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Bowser was the elected tax collector for Center Township, Beaver, Pennsylvania and also collected taxes for Central Valley School District. From approximately December 2011 until approximately August 2019, Bowser embezzled $1,028,183.81 in tax payments from both the township and school district. She embezzled the funds by writing checks to herself out of a bank account that was used for tax deposits and by stealing cash tax payments. In addition to the embezzlement, the Court was further advised that Bowser filed a false income tax return for 2016 by underreporting her income.

Judge Colville scheduled sentencing for Sept. 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 23 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court released Goodwin on a $25,000 bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Bowser.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today