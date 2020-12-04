Bow: Michael Briand Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Bow Man, Michael Briand Sentenced to 30 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Michael Briand, 29, of Bow, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 27, 2019, a cooperating individual told Nashua Police Detectives that Briand and an accomplice were selling fentanyl in Nashua. At the direction of detectives, the cooperator arranged to buy a quantity of fentanyl from Briand and his accomplice, Megan Judd. They were transported to the transaction by Travis Dunn. The deal took place in the bathroom of a fast food restaurant in Nashua and Briand took custody of the money in the transaction. Following the sale, detectives arrested Briand, Judd, and Dunn.

Briand previously pleaded guilty on August 5, 2020. Judd and Dunn also have pleaded guilty. Judd has already been sentenced and Dunn is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2021.

“Fentanyl traffickers sell a deadly substance that endangers the health and safety of their customers as well as the general public,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Through Operation SOS, we are working closely with the Nashua Police Department to target and prosecute the drug dealers who are engaged in this hazardous and illegal activity. Traffickers in Nashua who persist in selling fentanyl should understand that they are destined to spend time in federal prison.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. n New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

