Bossier City: Quion M. Smith Found with Stolen Firearm

Six-Time Convicted Felon, Quion M. Smith Found with Stolen Firearm Sentenced to Federal Prison

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Quion M. Smith, Sr., 38, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 96 months (8 years) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

On January 4, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troopers encountered a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light near Interstate 220 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. The State Troopers approached the vehicle and found that Smith was the only occupant of the vehicle and observed a firearm in plain view on the passenger seat. Troopers were able to remove the firearm for officer safety. A records check revealed that the firearm was reported stolen. Further investigation revealed that Smith was a six-time convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Smith has previous felony convictions for simple criminal damage to property (2003); possession of cocaine (2007); attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2011); possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2016); possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2016); and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2016).

The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today