Categories: Politics

Boris Johnson Speaks About Scottish Referendum

(STL.News) UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said that Scottish referendum should be ‘once in a generation’ thing.  Referendum for Scottish independence was held in 2014.  Scotland had voted to remain in the UK.

Know more details in the video.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: scottish referendumUK NewsVideoWION News
3 seconds ago

Recent Posts

Laredo Texas CBP Officers Seize More Than $2.5 Million in Hard Narcotics

LAREDO, Texas ( STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO)…

3 hours ago

NIH study uncovers how COVID-19 affects a patient’s brain

(STL.news) National Institutes of Health released the following article: NIH study uncovers blood vessel damage…

23 hours ago

US Border Patrol Agents Find Methamphetamine Near Downtown Calexico

CALEXICO, CA (STL.News) El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized narcotics found on First Street near…

23 hours ago