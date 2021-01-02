Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Stuck on Border Wall

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (STL.News
) U.S. Border Patrol
(USBP) agents assisted in the rescue of a migrant who became stuck on the border wall last night while trying to enter the U.S. illegally. The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 8:15 p.m., when agents patrolling Imperial Beach observed a man hanging from the international boundary wall where it juts out into the Pacific Ocean. The man, a 25-year-old Mexican national, had tried to scale down into the U.S. and was hanging above the ocean water line. Although he was on the American side of the border, Mexican authorities were able to dislodge the man from the fence. USBP agents then escorted the man to safety. Emergency medical services were on standby and transported the man to a nearby hospital for hypothermia and knee pain. “Let this serve as a grave reminder,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “A smuggler’s sole motive is profit. When the going gets tough, they will leave you hanging, both literally and figuratively. Our agents will always preserve lives whenever possible.” To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.
STLNEWS
