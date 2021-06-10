Bollinger County: Eric C. Castulik for possession of a firearm

Judge sentences Bollinger County man, Eric C. Castulik for possession of a firearm
CAPE GIRARDEAU (STL.News) United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced Eric C. Castulik to 96 months in prison today. Castulik, a 36-year-old residence of Marble Hill, Missouri, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On November 18, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Castulik’s resident. He was home at the time. Investigators seized two firearms along with a small quantity of methamphetamine. One of the firearms, a Smith & Wesson, .22 caliber rifle, was loaded with an extended capacity magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition. Castulik admitted he knew he was a convicted felon and it was unlawful for him to possess firearms.
This case was investigated by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Julie A. Hunter handled the prosecution.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today