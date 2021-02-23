General

Bolivia protests: Striking workers clash with police

BySTLNEWS

Feb 22, 2021 , , ,

Bolivia protests: Striking workers clash with police over controversial health emergency law

BOLIVIA (STL.News) Striking Bolivian health workers and other groups clashed violently with police in the capital of La Paz on Monday, demanding the repeal of the controversial Health Emergency Law.

The decree, signed into law by President Luis Arce on February 17, has angered health workers and doctors’ unions because it bans them from striking during the coronavirus pandemic and permits the hiring of foreign medical personnel.

Bolivian health workers began striking on February 19, claiming the law is unconstitutional and restricts the right to protest.  They said during the national strike; they will not suspend care for COVID-19 patients and emergency services.

 

READ
Wright City Man Ledra A. Craig Charged with Distribution of Fentanyl at the Ameristar Casino

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Birmingham: Devonte Lemond Pleads Guilty for Fraud

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Federal Contractor Agrees to Pay More Than $6 Million

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Nathaniel Myers Pleads Guilty To Cocaine Conspiracy

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4