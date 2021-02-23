Bolivia protests: Striking workers clash with police over controversial health emergency law

BOLIVIA (STL.News) Striking Bolivian health workers and other groups clashed violently with police in the capital of La Paz on Monday, demanding the repeal of the controversial Health Emergency Law.

The decree, signed into law by President Luis Arce on February 17, has angered health workers and doctors’ unions because it bans them from striking during the coronavirus pandemic and permits the hiring of foreign medical personnel.

Bolivian health workers began striking on February 19, claiming the law is unconstitutional and restricts the right to protest. They said during the national strike; they will not suspend care for COVID-19 patients and emergency services.

