Boeing to pay $2.5 billion resolve US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

(STL.News) Boeing Co will pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said on Thursday (January 7), but will not be forced to plead guilty to criminal charges.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

Boeing Announcement of STL.News

Tags: BoeingBoeing 737 Maxcriminal investigationsettlement
4 seconds ago

