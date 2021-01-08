Boeing CEO David Calhoun Statement on Events in Washington, D.C.

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun today issued the following statement to Boeing employees regarding recent events in Washington, D.C.:

“Boeing proudly serves a vital role with our U.S. government customer in defending democracy here, and around the world. The vote of the people and the peaceful transition of government are core to our democracy. Our company has a long history of working with elected officials over many years. In the spirit of bipartisanship, we encourage them to work with President-elect Biden to unify our nation.”