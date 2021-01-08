Categories: Business

Boeing CEO David Calhoun Statement on Events in Washington, D.C.

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun today issued the following statement to Boeing employees regarding recent events in Washington, D.C.:

“Boeing proudly serves a vital role with our U.S. government customer in defending democracy here, and around the world.  The vote of the people and the peaceful transition of government are core to our democracy.  Our company has a long history of working with elected officials over many years.  In the spirit of bipartisanship, we encourage them to work with President-elect Biden to unify our nation.”

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: BoeingstatementWashington DC
16 mins ago

Recent Posts

Mega Millions: Friday’s Jackpot Raised to $510 Million

(STL.News) Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Friday, Jan. 8, Mega…

5 mins ago

Boeing Reaches Agreement with Department of Justice

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Today, Boeing (NYSE:BA, “the Company”) announced that it has entered into an…

46 mins ago

SEC Issues Over $1.1 Million to Multiple Whistleblowers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced awards totaling more than $1.1…

52 mins ago