Shooter, Jose Luis Vasquez pleads guilty

VICTORIA, TS (STL.News) A 20-year-old Bloomington man has admitted to assaulting a federal marshal, announced acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Today, Jose Luis Vasquez Jr. also admitted he discharged a weapon and used a weapon during a crime violence.

On Feb. 3, Vasquez assaulted a U.S. deputy marshal as she and the other members of the Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest him. The marshal had to shield herself behind a truck for protection as Vasquez fired his weapon numerous times, striking the door of the vehicle.

Vasquez shouted “I’m not going back” as he fired a Smith and Wesson M7P40, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol at authorities. The weapon’s magazine held at least 20 rounds of ammunition.

Senior U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey accepted the plea and has set sentencing for Sept. 7. At that time, Vasquez faces a sentence up to 20 years for the assault as well as a minimum of 10 years for the firearms conviction which must be served consecutively to the other sentence imposed.

He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals Service conducted the investigation with assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff ‘s Office and Victoria County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patti Hubert Booth is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today