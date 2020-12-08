Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home General Biloxi: Joseph Benjamin Posey Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearm
General

Biloxi: Joseph Benjamin Posey Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearm

By Editor 4
0
32
Biloxi: Joseph Benjamin Posey Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearm

Gulf Coast Gang Member, Joseph Benjamin Posey Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearm

Gulfport, MS (STL.News) Joseph Benjamin Posey, II, 19, of Biloxi, pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

On September 2, 2020, law enforcement officers with the Biloxi Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Posey was a passenger. As a result of the stop, officers located two loaded handguns, one of which was stolen. Posey subsequently admitted that he obtained the guns three days before the traffic stop, and that he and the other occupant of the vehicle were on their way to speak to another individual about a series of shootings in Biloxi. Posey also admitted that he was a member of local gang and that he used marijuana daily.

Posey was indicted on October 6, 2020. He will be sentenced on March 11, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Biloxi Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Buckner.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleFormer Brewer: Joseph L. Messier Sentenced for Possessing Child Pornography
Next articleNew York: Colin Akparanta Sentenced For Engaging In Abusive Sexual Contact
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more
General

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more
General

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

Editor 4 - 0
East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child (STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford...
Read more

Most Popular

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

General Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

General Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

General Editor 4 - 0
East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child (STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford...
Read more

East Bay: Gage Pascoe Charged With Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills

General Editor 4 - 0
East Bay Man, Gage Pascoe Charged With Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills That Killed Buyer Fentanyl Overdose Kills Young Adult Who Ingested Counterfeit Oxycodone Pills SAN FRANCISCO (STL.News)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

General Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

General Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

General Editor 4 - 0
East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child (STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

General Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

General Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

General Editor 4 - 0
East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child (STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv