Biloxi: Benjamin Posey Sentenced for Firearms Offense

Gulf Coast Gang Member, Joseph Benjamin Posey Sentenced to Almost 3 Years in Federal Prison for Firearms Offense

Gulfport, MI (STL.News) Joseph Benjamin Posey, Jr., 19, of Biloxi, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 33 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of multiple firearms, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. Posey was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

On September 2, 2020, Biloxi Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Posey was a passenger. As a result of the stop, officers located two loaded handguns, one of which was stolen. Posey subsequently admitted that he obtained the guns three days before the traffic stop. He also admitted that he was a member of local gang and that he used marijuana daily.

Posey was indicted on October 6, 2020, and he pled guilty before Judge Ozerden on December 8, 2020.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Biloxi Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Buckner.

